Cooper sacked by Leicester following defeat to Chelsea

Cooper led Leicester to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in his last match

Leicester have sacked manager Steve Cooper with the Foxes just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Cooper, 44, won just four of his 14 games in charge since he was appointed in June.

Advertisement Advertisement

He took over from Enzo Maresca, now in charge of Chelsea, in the summer after the Italian had led Leicester to the 2023-24 Championship title and promotion back into the Premier League.

Leicester announced on Sunday afternoon: "Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

"Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

"Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible."

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>