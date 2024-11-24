Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Leicester plan move for Brighton striker Ferguson

Paul Vegas
Leicester plan move for Brighton striker Ferguson
Leicester plan move for Brighton striker FergusonAction Plus
Leicester City are eyeing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Foxes want to take Ferguson on-loan in January for the second-half of the season, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they will have to cut short the loan of Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard to make room for the Irish youngster.

For his part, Ferguson is keen to move out on-loan as he seeks a regular game.

Also watching developments are Championship outfit Burnley.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueFerguson EvanEdouard OdsonneLeicesterBrightonCrystal PalaceBurnleyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle to try again for Burnley keeper Trafford
Van Nistelrooy discussed inside Leicester
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace