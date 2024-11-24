Leicester plan move for Brighton striker Ferguson

Leicester City are eyeing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Foxes want to take Ferguson on-loan in January for the second-half of the season, says The Sun.

However, they will have to cut short the loan of Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard to make room for the Irish youngster.

For his part, Ferguson is keen to move out on-loan as he seeks a regular game.

Also watching developments are Championship outfit Burnley.

