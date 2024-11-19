Spurs whiz Moore: Not sure about that Madders!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham winger Mikey Moore has laughed off comparisons with Neymar.

Teammate James Maddison made the claim after teenager Moore's performance in their Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar.

Moore told the club's match programme: "Playing in those games and being able to win the Player of the Match voted by the fans is the stuff of dreams really

"You want the manager to trust you and want you to get on the ball. Once I got into the game a bit more in the second half, I wanted the ball to keep coming to me and I think I showed for a good period for the game what I can do.

“For me, personally, I always want to create that excitement in the crowd. When I got the ball I was thinking I'm going to beat my man or try to make something happen and I felt that from the fans, manager and players whenever I had the ball - it was a top game.

“Doing that at home and playing in front of our crowd in that stadium was a dream come true. I know Madders came out after the game with a big compliment but I’m not sure about that just yet! It's obviously nice to hear but that was only one game so there's still a lot more to do.”

 

 

