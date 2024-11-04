Spurs ace Maddison says he takes inspiration from Ronaldo and Beckham's freekick techniques
The no.10 has been searching for his best form this season, and scored a stunning free-kick in a 4-1 win over Aston Villa.
Maddison, who missed out on Euro 2024 with England over the summer, admitted to watching David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kicks.
Post-game, he revealed: "I used to watch Becks closely. I think last season was the first year I ever had in my whole career where I didn't score a direct free-kick.
"I have scored quite a few I reckon, maybe 15-16 direct free-kicks, so it annoyed me last year that I didn't get one.
"I know I can be dangerous from them, but I probably haven't shown it to Spurs fans yet.
"To be honest, I don't feel like we have had that many good opportunities for whatever reason - we don't seem to get direct free-kicks in good positions. We just haven't had that many good positions for free-kicks and penalties as well.
"But that was a good position (against Villa) and I managed to stick it away.
"How much training goes into that execution? About 25 years probably! I love free-kicks, and I always did because I loved Becks and I was a Manchester United fan when I was young.
"Becks and then Cristiano Ronaldo, they were both very good at free-kicks although they used different techniques.
"I used to idolise people who were good at free-kicks. I was always in the garden practising. I mastered my own technique over the years and scored a fair few, a good few in the Premier League. Hopefully I get a few more."