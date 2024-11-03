Tribal Football
Maddison axed by Spurs for Villa clash

James Maddison has been dropped by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou for today's clash with Aston Villa.

The England midfielder has struggled for consistency so far this campaign.

Maddison has been benched for today's match, with Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur forming a midfield pairing.

It's another blow for Maddison, who was left out of England's Euros squad over the summer.

The midfielder has struggled to find his place in Postecoglou's system this season.

