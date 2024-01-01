Spurs, Southampton linked as Gangwon winger Yang on way to Prem

South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok could be heading to the English Premier League.

The 18-year-old talent has been linked to an unnamed club in the top flight, per his club’s media.

Min-hyeok, who plays for Gangwon FC, could be set to depart as early as this week.

The K-League club have stated that their CEO Kim Byung-ji will discuss the transfer on YouTube.

He is set to appear in a live stream on July 28th or 29th, when he will reveal the club where Min-hyeok is moving.

Tottenham and Southampton are the two teams that have been linked to his signature.