Ex-colleague tells Newcastle what to expect from Mitchell

Newcastle United’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell has received praise from a former colleague.

David Webb, who worked with Mitchell when he was at Tottenham and Southampton, believes he can shine on Tyneside.

Newcastle have brought in Mitchell to replace Dan Ashworth, who has joined Manchester United.

"At Tottenham, even though we competed in the Champions League, we went for players who had high potential rather than the finished article," Webb told ChronicleLive.

"Players like Son (Heung-min), (Kieran) Trippier, Dele Alli, who had high ceiling potential that would go on to flourish in a top sporting environment and I'm sure that will be a key thing with Newcastle in bringing in players that Eddie will like. I think there will be a good mix in terms of the potential of the player.

"Mitch is very good at finding players with high potential that are not the readymade articles and have a lot of potential to go forward. He likes certain age groups. If they are younger, there's more time to develop.

"That's the key - players who are hungry, driven, want to learn and develop, want to get better, want to be the best they can be and are willing to drive hard for that success. Those sorts of traits are very similar to Eddie's. They like those types of players."