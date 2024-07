Spurs, Chelsea chasing wantaway Southampton prospect Emsden-James

Southampton are fighting to keep hold of 14 year-old prospect Harley Emsden-James.

The England U15 international is attracting big club interest.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all keen on Emsden-James.

And the youngster's reps have informed Saints his intention to leave this summer.

Southampton have just won promotion back to the Premier League for the new season.