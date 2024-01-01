Newcastle United appoint Paul Mitchell as new sporting director

Mitchell is proud to join Newcastle after what has been a fantastic career so far

Paul Mitchell has been revealed as Newcastle’s new sporting director with the former player excited to get started at the club.

Mitchell has found major success at director of scouting and analysis at Southampton, taking them back to the Premier League whist also having a notable spell as head of recruitment at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Wigan Athletic man has had significant roles at RB Leipzig and AS Monaco as well as forging improvements at Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Now Mitchell joins Newcastle and is extremely proud to join such a huge club.

"It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director.

"I've seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.

"I can't wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."

Newcastle United's CEO, Darren Eales also stated how happy he is with Mitchell’s appointment.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United. He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.

"His extensive and diverse experience in football leadership, cultural change and recruitment mean he is the ideal person to lead our sporting directorate.

"We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him in our pursuit of long-term, sustainable success."