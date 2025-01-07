Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Spurs signing Kinsky clear to face Liverpool in Cup semi
Spurs signing Kinsky clear to face Liverpool in Cup semi
Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky may be ready to make his debut in the coming days.

The shot stopper is the club’s first signing of the winter transfer window for a fee of £12.5 million.

The Czech Republic Under-21 international did not train on Monday, but will do so on Tuesday.

He may even play in the Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool if he is selected.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had to use third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin against Newcastle United in the Premier League recently.

Guglielmo Vicario has an ankle issue, while Fraser Forster was sick for the game.

