Kinsky excited with Spurs move: Amazing to sign contract

Antonin Kinsky is delighted with his move to Tottenham.

The former Slavia Prague goalkeeper completed his £12.5m transfer today.

"I'm really happy to be here, it has been amazing to sign the contract," said Kinsky in an interview with SPURSPLAY. "Tottenham is a big name in Europe and in the world, especially in the Czech Republic, and, as I say, for me it is a big honour and I'm really happy.

"I spoke with the coaches, I spoke with the sporting director and almost with everyone I really got the feeling that this is going to be the right choice.

"It's a new experience and I'm really happy to make that first step outside of the country, so I'm really happy, really excited and looking forward to training and hopefully the games as this is the aim of every player to be on the pitch. What I'm going to do is try to push in training to get the minutes.

"I would say I'm a guy who loves football, who loves to play the game. I have been playing in the Czech Republic so far, for the last time with Slavia where I've had a good half of the season, then this offer came, and, as I said, I felt this is going to be a good decision so I decided to go and I'm really happy."

He added: "I like to play a lot with my feet and the rest I would say shows when I will be on the pitch."