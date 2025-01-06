Liverpool boss Slot explains Konate plans for Spurs trip

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he won't play Ibrahima Konate against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Konate featured in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. They were his first minutes since November due to injury.

Slot said: "It will be difficult to have to play two games within a week when you have been out for so long. 

"That's why it will surprise me if he plays on Wednesday."

Liverpool go to Tottenham for the first-leg on Wednesday night.

 

