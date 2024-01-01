Spurs reject bid for defender Emerson from AC Mlian

Italian giant AC Milan have had their bid rejected for Tottenham player Emerson as Tottenham want more for one of their key players

Tottenham have rejected an opening bid of 10M euros (£8.4m) bid from AC Milan for defender Emerson Royal who has struggled to find game time last season.

The asking price is believed to be double that initial bid after the club signed the midfielder for £25.8M just 3 years ago.

Reports have cropped up stating that rival interest from Borussia Dortmund and clubs in Saudi Arabia has heightened with many clubs looking to snatch up the Brazilian.

Brest defender Bradley Locko is likely to be the replacement for Emerson who has been hotly debated amongst Tottenham fans due to his inconsistencies.

Spurs have already been busy with the arrival of midfielders Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall whilst Timo Werner's loan move from RB Leipzig also being extended.

Ange Postecoglou will be preparing for preseason and a tour of Asia in the coming weeks, whether Emerson will be apart of those games it is unsure.