Arsenal, Spurs chasing Stuttgart star Guirassy

Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy wants to depart the club this summer for a bigger team.

The attacker had an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga, but is now 28 and knows time is running out to make a big move.

Advertisement Advertisement

That is according to transfer specialist Florian Plettenburg, who claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are interested.

He added that Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and other European teams are also circling.

Guirassy would ideally want to play in the Champions League or Europa League.

He will also prefer a team where he is a regular, rather than an option off the bench.