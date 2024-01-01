Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal, Spurs chasing Stuttgart star Guirassy

Arsenal, Spurs chasing Stuttgart star Guirassy
Arsenal, Spurs chasing Stuttgart star Guirassy
Arsenal, Spurs chasing Stuttgart star GuirassyAction Plus
Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy wants to depart the club this summer for a bigger team.

The attacker had an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga, but is now 28 and knows time is running out to make a big move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That is according to transfer specialist Florian Plettenburg, who claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are interested.

He added that Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and other European teams are also circling.

Guirassy would ideally want to play in the Champions League or Europa League.

He will also prefer a team where he is a regular, rather than an option off the bench.

Mentions
BundesligaGuirassy SerhouVfB StuttgartArsenalTottenhamDortmundAC MilanSerie APremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund join chase for wantaway Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg
Wolves ready to try again for Chelsea striker Broja
Arsenal spy cut-price Guirassy swoop