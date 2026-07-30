Spurs pivot towards fresh forward talent after Kroupi injury

Tottenham Hotspur are having to recover from the news they will not be signing Eli Junior Kroupi this summer, as the club now aim to lock in an elite new goal threat.

This has already been a summer of surprising transfers in the Premier League, with deals seemingly appearing out of thin air, and Spurs fans must hope their club have been working behind the scenes to unveil some special news ahead of the new season.

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Bournemouth's Kroupi has been Tottenham's top target from a forward perspective, and they had been working hard to open up a deal this week. News of a foot injury that will now keep him sidelined for three to four months has led them towards new targets instead.

At this stage it is difficult to know exactly where they land, but there is no doubt they are ambitious.

The club are already working on a deal for Manchester City's Savinho as a wide signing, but now want someone who can play through the middle.

Sources have confirmed that some top names have already been explored this summer.

New Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi hinted towards the intent on Thursday, as he revealed: "The transfer market, it’s not finished for sure. We have completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba."

It is a promising statement on the back of a summer that has already seen them secure deals that have given them more structure and resolve.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, defenders Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson, as well as midfield players Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are signings that significantly boost the squad depth and quality.

But De Zerbi's claim that only 60 per cent of the rebuild is complete suggests up to four further additions might arrive. Two of those would be in attack, and it now becomes an intriguing wait to discover who the club sign as they pivot away from their Kroupi pursuit.

Sources have told Flashscore that among the established names considered this summer are Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, Omar Marmoush of Manchester City, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Endrick of Real Madrid.

All four players offer talent of the highest pedigree and would undoubtedly bring a new edge to the attack, but it is possible that Spurs look for a different type of forward, too.

Watkins' Premier League stats last season Flashscore

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz is a player they have had on the radar for some time, for example. There are also proven Premier League players that could become attainable.

A move for Liam Delap from Chelsea would be a surprise, but across London at Brentford, there are figures within Tottenham's recruitment team that hold admiration for Igor Thiago. Marcus Rashford may even come into the picture, too, given uncertainty around his role at Manchester United.

Spurs will aim to move fast to define the best option for their attack - but the club are certainly hopeful that they will deliver an elite player that boosts their scoring threat by the time the new campaign begins.