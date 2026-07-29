Manchester City eye Chelsea's Neto as Savinho replacement

Manchester City have begun looking into a move for Pedro Neto as a potential replacement for Savinho, according to Flashscore sources.

Tottenham Hotspur have been in talks for Savinho all summer, and there has been hope of a breakthrough finally being made this week.

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City are open to the sale if Spurs can match their terms and conditions around a £60 million valuation of the player.

A knock-on effect of such a deal would leave City looking for a new wide attacker of their own - and over the past two weeks City have been exploring the market.

They are one of the clubs to have been sounded out about the potential of signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, while Rafael Leao is also a top name to have been touted in their direction.

Various options are still being considered, and it is understood they have been looking at Chelsea's Neto as someone who could be attainable and a good fit for Enzo Maresca's side.

His future in west London has begun to look uncertain as the squad is reshaped to suit Xabi Alonso, and it is believed Chelsea would be willing to cash in on the 26-year-old Portuguese winger.

Along with Jamie Gittens, Neto faces a fight to show how he fits in at Chelsea, and Tottenham are another club to have considered him as a transfer option.

Insiders are suggesting that any fee for Neto is likely to be in the same bracket as Savinho, and that he could become a good option for Man City in this phase of a rebuild.

City would like a replacement for Savinho lined up before his exit is fully green-lighted, and have accelerated the plans around the situation over recent days.