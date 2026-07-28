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Savinho open to Manchester City exit amid Tottenham interest

Savinho open to Manchester City exit amid Tottenham interest
Savinho open to Manchester City exit amid Tottenham interestMatt West / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester City winger Savinho is reportedly open to leaving the club this summer, with Tottenham interested in signing the Brazil international.

Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a strong admirer of the 22-year-old, while City are aware of the London club’s interest.According to BBC, Savinho is keen on a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with discussions over a potential transfer to Tottenham now beginning to take shape.

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Savinho joined City from sister club Troyes for £30.8m in July 2024 after impressing on loan at Girona. 

He made 48 appearances in his debut season but saw his playing time reduced last campaign, featuring 36 times.

 With competition from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, Savinho could now seek a fresh challenge. Tottenham had previously explored a deal last summer.

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Football transfersSavinhoRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamManchester CityPremier League

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