Bournemouth ready for Scott and Kroupi bids as Chelsea and Spurs close in

Bournemouth are braced for a key week in the transfer market with expected bids for Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi set to test their resolve.

The Cherries remain determined to keep hold of both players and are adamant they will not sanction departures for the pair in the same transfer window.

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Chelsea have led the pursuit of 22-year-old Scott, while Tottenham have continued to push for Kroupi, setting the stage for an intense period.

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea recently saw an offer worth £64 million rejected as they stepped up their search for midfield reinforcements.

The Blues view Scott as an ideal fit for Xabi Alonso's system and are expected to have one more attempt at trying to unlock a deal.

Scott has been valued at over £80 million by his club - who are still hoping he might sign a new contract.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have also made checks on Scott, and been told that Bournemouth do not want to sell this summer.

Even if Scott does not sign a new deal, Bournemouth's preference is to keep him for another season rather than cash in.

They accept that stance could face further tests - but they must simultaneously fight off interest in 20-year-old forward Junior Kroupi.

Tottenham have made the highly-rated forward a priority striker target and the player is understood to be very interested in a move to north London.

Again, Bournemouth are demanding a substantial fee before considering any sale, but Spurs remain hopeful of finding a breakthrough before the window closes.

There are some murmurs that Tottenham have looked at Manchester City's Omar Marmoush as a back-up option in the market, but they have been very determined to try to convince Bournemouth to sell.