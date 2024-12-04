Spurs, Palace rival Marseille for Fagioli

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are interested in Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

The young attacker is up for sale ahead of the January market.

TuttoJuve says Marseille are keen to sign Fagioli, but have competition from the Premier League.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are showing interest in the Italian and Juventus will sell if a suitable bid is received in January.

Fagioli has made one assist in 15 appearances for Juventus this season.

His contract with the Bianconeri runs until the summer of 2028.

