Arsenal make contact with Chelsea, Liverpool target Gittens

Jamie Gittens won't be agitating for a move away from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20 year-old winger is now proving his potential and has come to the attention of England's biggest clubs.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City's academy.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, are all watching Gittens, with Arsenal in contact with Gittens' management team.

Sky Deutschland says Gittens is happy in Dortmund and won't push for a move away.

However, it's suggested Dortmund would consider a sale for €100m.

