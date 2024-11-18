Spurs midfielder Bentancur handed a seven-match domestic ban after Son comments

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been given a seven-match domestic ban by the Football Association after his comments on captain Son Heung-min.

The Uruguy international was charged by the FA in September after comments made while appearing on TV in his home country of Uruguay in June about Son’s family members when asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt.

"Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

He later apologised for his “very bad joke” but the FA did not see the funny side and have now ordered him to sit out the next 7 games and pay a £100,000 fine and take part in a mandatory face-to-face education programme.

The 27-year-old will still be available for Tottenham's Europa League matches so will likely start against Roma in a few weeks' time as manager Ange Postecoglou rotates his side and tries to keep in the qualification zone.

The midfielder is lucky as the offence could have seen him banned for 12 games, taking his time out to near Christmas time which would have done serious damage to his match sharpness and overall stamina as Spurs compete on all fronts this season.

