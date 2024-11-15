Myung-bo gives vital injury update on Tottenham captain Son

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
South Korea boss Hong Myung-bo has spoken about the conditioning of captain Son Heung-min.

The forward is part of the squad for a national team game against Kuwait on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has been dealing with hamstring problems this term, which means that Myung-bo may choose to rest him for a game.

"He reported to camp a day later than others, and he focused on recovery during yesterday's session," the manager told reporters. 

"After today's training session, I will sit down and speak to him about tomorrow's match.

"I can't comment on his availability at this moment. I will make that decision after the session today."

