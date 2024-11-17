Spurs star Son embarrasses South Korea teammate with big-name comparison

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham skipper Heung-min Son embarrassed South Korea teammate Hwang In-beom after their win against Kuwait last night.

The Feyenoord winger was superb for the World Cup qualifying win and Son grabbed his teammate and presented him to watching fans.

"Zidane, Zidane, Zidane ”, Son calls on his face with a big grin. “Today he was really like Zidane! I watched a video of Zidane and it reminded me of In-Beom."

In-Beom tried to duck the compliment by putting a towel over his face before responding, “Please change me into Zidane!"

 

