Spurs midfielder Bentancur looks to remain "calm" after receiving seven-game ban

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has discussed his lengthy seven game ban he received from the Football Association this week after the comments he made on teammate Heung-min Son.

The 27-year-old was asked for a Tottenham shirt belonging to Son by a reporter and replied: “Sonny’s or a cousin of Sonny’s? They all look the same, more or less.” which was seen as a racist comment by the FA to which he has since apologised for.

Despite his apology, the FA handed him a seven game ban which could have been extended to 12 if they felt his comments were more severe. Now the Spurs star has spoken to ESPN Deportes on the incident.

“My agent called me and said that he had been notified that this was the sanction. So far, the club hasn’t contacted me.

“I already knew more or less where the hand was going. Now the sanction is out, I want to be calm here in the national team and then we’ll see when it’s time for me to go back there.”

The Uruguay international has insisted the relationship between him and the Tottenham captain has not been damaged by the incident which puts the midfielder on the sidelines for games against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.