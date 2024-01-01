Spurs management weigh up next Hall step

ottenham are taking their time when it comes to deciding where they send highly-rated teenager Tyrese Hall on loan.

The 18-year-old is one who the club values very highly due to his outstanding youth career.Per The Express, Spurs want to move him to League One or the Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

The idea is to make sure that he is playing for a stable team and gets ample game time.

Clubs lower in the Championship may be able to offer the latter but not always the former.

As such, a move to a side that is higher up in the League One table may be more conducive for Hall’s career.