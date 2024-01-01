Postecoglou excited about new Spurs arrival Odobert

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has spoken about new arrival Wilson Odobert.

The Premier League club have splashed the cash on the young talent this summer from Burnley.

Asked about what teenage winger Odobert will bring to the team, Postecoglou explained their recruitment process.

He told reporters: “We went through the same sort of processes. He's one that we identified really early on in the summer. It's no secret we were looking for a wide player and Wilson was one of the ones we highlighted.

“We had to go through certain steps to get these things done. They're not as straight forward as saying 'that's who we want, go and get them'. Obviously getting big Dom in was very important for us and we spent a lot of time working on that deal but once Dom was done there was one target and that was Wilson and that happened really quickly.

“I really like the way he plays in the wide areas. He's different to our other wingers. He's a dribbler, he likes to get into the front third. He can play either side, he can play central. He's had a really good development if you look at his trajectory from PSG as a youngster to Troyes, playing in Ligue 1, and France and Premier League football before the age of 19. I think he ticked all the boxes for us and he's a fantastic young bloke as well, so really happy to get him in.”