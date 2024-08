Leeds closing deal for Tottenham attacker Solomon

Tottenham attacker Manor Solomon is on his way to Leeds United.

The Israel international moves to Elland Road on a season-long loan.

Solomon was scheduled to undergo his Leeds medical on Saturday.

He last appeared for Spurs in September, as a knee injury has limited him to just six appearances joining from Shakhtar Donetsk a year ago.

Solomon has chosen to move to Leeds ahead of an offer from Getafe.