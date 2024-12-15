Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system

Spurs, Liverpool target Moussa tipped to attract Premier League interest

Paul Vegas
Spurs, Liverpool target Moussa tipped to attract Premier League interest
Spurs, Liverpool target Moussa tipped to attract Premier League interestAction Plus
Former Turkish defender Süleyman Öztürk believes Feyenoord whiz Anis Hadj Moussa isn't yet ready for the Premier League.

After a superb run of form in the Champions League, Moussa is being linked with Tottenham and Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Ozturk told Voetbal International: “I think there is a problem somewhere with him that if, for example at Tottenham Hotspur, he does not defend twice ... then you just get a goal. Hurting yourself in top games is so difficult. When you see Heung-min Son live in the stadium you think: gosh, he works hard say. Gosh mina.

"Keeping up that pace, Hadj Moussa is far from there. He may not be there either, but it is a nice player for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, and now also in the Champions League. 

"If he plays twice as well in the Champions League and decides a game in the quarter final, there may be a Premier League club that says: ‘Die Anis Hadj Moussa is really that unique'.

"You can see quite fast and strange increases in value in football because English clubs suddenly pay a lot. For Hadj Moussa they will not pay 100 million euros like Antony, but 40 million euros Feyenoord can easily ask. He has a fairly unique profile, trainers would like to have such players there. Mika Godts is another such example."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueHadj Moussa AnisOzturk SuleymanTottenhamLiverpoolFeyenoordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crvena zvezda chief Marin talks up Chelsea, Liverpool target Maksimovic
Liverpool, Tottenham following Shakhtar captain Sudakov
Feyenoord defender Hancko admits Liverpool interest: But Atletico Madrid closer