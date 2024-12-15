Spurs, Liverpool target Moussa tipped to attract Premier League interest

Former Turkish defender Süleyman Öztürk believes Feyenoord whiz Anis Hadj Moussa isn't yet ready for the Premier League.

After a superb run of form in the Champions League, Moussa is being linked with Tottenham and Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ozturk told Voetbal International: “I think there is a problem somewhere with him that if, for example at Tottenham Hotspur, he does not defend twice ... then you just get a goal. Hurting yourself in top games is so difficult. When you see Heung-min Son live in the stadium you think: gosh, he works hard say. Gosh mina.

"Keeping up that pace, Hadj Moussa is far from there. He may not be there either, but it is a nice player for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, and now also in the Champions League.

"If he plays twice as well in the Champions League and decides a game in the quarter final, there may be a Premier League club that says: ‘Die Anis Hadj Moussa is really that unique'.

"You can see quite fast and strange increases in value in football because English clubs suddenly pay a lot. For Hadj Moussa they will not pay 100 million euros like Antony, but 40 million euros Feyenoord can easily ask. He has a fairly unique profile, trainers would like to have such players there. Mika Godts is another such example."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play