Liverpool, Tottenham following Shakhtar captain Sudakov

Paul Vegas
Liverpool and Tottenham are following Shakhtar Donetsk captain Georgiy Sudakov.

The Mirror says the Ukraine attacker is being tracked by the two Premier League giants ahead of the January market.

And his agent Vadim Shabliy told the London Evening Standard: "Like most footballers, he wants to try his luck in the top leagues. It is perfectly normal for a player to grow. 

"In the past, the giants of Serie A and others were interested in him.

"Now teams from the Premier League active interest in him."

