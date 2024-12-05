Feyenoord defender Hancko admits Liverpool interest: But Atletico Madrid closer

Feyenoord defender David Hancko has recalled how close he came to joining Atletico Madrid over the summer.

The Slovakia centre-back spoke on the SFZ Podcast about what happened.

The Feyenoord defender said of the negotiations between the two clubs: "They had a certain budget for me and in the end they did not agree with Feyenoord regarding the finances."

Another club targeting Hancko was Liverpool, but he also insisted: "Atletico Madrid were closer.

"But Feyenoord did not want to let me go for an amount less than what they had in mind."