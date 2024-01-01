Spurs keeper Vicario: Opposition now know our tactics better

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario says no-one is panicking over their slow start to the season.

Vicario is adamant their fortunes will change if they continue to persist.

He told Sky Italia: "If we look at the results, which is what stands out most and what people look at, it's normal to say that we didn't start as we expected, but I can say with certainty that we have achieved less than we deserved.

"What we expressed is noteworthy, probably in the key moments we were not so bad and determined to turn the wind in our favor and that is the problem and the explanation of why we have few points.

"However, there are certainties on which we can rely, we must never lose them along the way and one of these is having our own identity, which must give us the strength to believe more than before in what is the football to be played in the next games.

"We attack a lot, we bring many players into the opponent's half, it's our idea to break down defenses that are waiting for us and try not to give us space. Now they know us, it's normal that it's more difficult.

"We must be aware that we can rely on modern and offensive football ideas that must leave us calm, they have led us to be the team we are, so keep our heads down more than before and work hard. I'm convinced that the wind will change".