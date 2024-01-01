Tottenham youngster Bergvall: Vicario...?

Tottenham new arrival Lucas Bergvall has no issues with teammate Guglielmo Vicario.

The youngster found himself the subject of Vicario’s ire earlier this season.

In a Premier League game against Leicester City, which Spurs won, Bergvall was shouted at by Vicario or giving the ball away.

"Sometimes you do slightly worse things, sometimes you do better things. We were 1-0 up with a fairly comfortable lead. We conceded 1-1 and then that happens (when he lost the ball)," he said about the incident to Aftonbladet.

"All is calm now. We have talked about it. Vicario said that there are hot feelings and things like that that happen."

Bergvall and Spurs are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 4 points from three matches.