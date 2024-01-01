Vicario calls for Spurs to "stick together" after underwhelming season start

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has called for unity after an underwhelming start to the season.

Vicario was speaking after Sunday's home defeat to Arsenal.

“Yes, it hurts a lot,” he told Spurs TV. “Everyone in the dressing room... we prepared the best for this game, so it was important for us, like every game is important, but this is special for our crowd, and we know this.

“So, now we have just to take that pain and the disappointment, but we know football always gives you another opportunity and we just have to move forward looking forward to the next games we have to face.”

He added, “We have to stick together, to believe in our football, and just carry on like that. We have a great, brilliant coach, brilliant staff who can help us, so we just have to stay together and to believe in our football, because we played such good games until now.

"Today is a big defeat, we take the responsibility for that and now we just have to prepare our best level for the next games.”