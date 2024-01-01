Postecoglou looking to bring in backup goalkeeper at Spurs

Postecoglou looking to bring in backup goalkeeper this summer

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is seeking to bring in another goalkeeper.

The London club do have Guglielmo Vicario as their no.1 and are very happy with him.

However, Evening Standard states that Postecoglou wants a better no.2 in his squad.

He believes that Fiorentina’s teenage goalkeeper Tommaso Martinelli is a solid option.

Spurs want to ensure they have a younger keeper to keep Vicario on his toes this term and beyond.

The Londoners drew their first Premier League game of the season 1-1 against Leicester City.