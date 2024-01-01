Spurs handed Odobert injury concern

Tottenham may have been dealt a potential injury blow during their Carabao Cup match against Coventry City.

The London club had to battle hard and come from behind to win 2-1 to progress to the fourth round.

Wilson Odobert was substituted in the contest, with the 19-year-old coming off for Brennan Johnson due to injury.

Odobert is still getting used to his new team and was hoping to earn more game time.

However, he may now have to face a period on the sidelines, as he did look to be in some discomfort.

He had to come off in the 17th minute, with sub Johnson going on to score the winner.