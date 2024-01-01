Tribal Football
Most Read
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Spurs handed Odobert injury concern

Spurs handed Odobert injury concern
Spurs handed Odobert injury concernAction Plus
Tottenham may have been dealt a potential injury blow during their Carabao Cup match against Coventry City.

The London club had to battle hard and come from behind to win 2-1 to progress to the fourth round.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wilson Odobert was substituted in the contest, with the 19-year-old coming off for Brennan Johnson due to injury.

Odobert is still getting used to his new team and was hoping to earn more game time.

However, he may now have to face a period on the sidelines, as he did look to be in some discomfort.

He had to come off in the 17th minute, with sub Johnson going on to score the winner.

Mentions
Odobert WilsonTottenhamCoventryPremier League
Related Articles
Postecoglou says second season trophy prediction is no "extra pressure" on Tottenham squad
Spurs boss Postecoglou happy with "exciting" Odobert - and Son motivation
Postecoglou says winning the Carabao Cup is key Tottenham aim this season