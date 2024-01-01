Postecoglou says winning the Carabao Cup is key Tottenham aim this season

Totttenham head coach Ange Postecoglou admits the Carabao Cup is a big chance at a trophy for his team.

The Premier League side have not enjoyed the best of starts to the league campaign.

Coming off a north London derby loss to Arsenal, Postecoglou spoke about the third round cup clash with Coventry in midweek.

He told reporters: “Yes, every game is an opportunity for us to get on that road to success. The cup competitions there is a definite timeline there so you know you’ve got to win to progress so the focus is there.”

On young players featuring in the game, he added: “You can see them. Yeah, they might even be on the pitch mate. Yeah, they're ready to play and we're keen to get them some game time.

“That's why we brought them to the club. They're training really well and the games haven't gone the way we wanted in terms of giving them some more exposure but we always knew that this is the period where it starts. Not just between now and the next international break but post that, probably until the end of January we're going to have a really busy schedule and they're going to play a big part in that.

“So guys like those three you mentioned (Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Mikey Moore), Wilson who hasn't played much so far, Pape and a lot of these guys, we're keen to get them playing because we're going to need them.”