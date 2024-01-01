Spurs boss Postecoglou happy with "exciting" Odobert - and Son motivation

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was delighted with Wilson Odobert's debut in victory over Everton.

The signing from Burnley impressed in the 4-0 win.

Postecoglou later said, "Exciting. Like I said, he's different from our other wingers. He goes at his opponent and, you know, even if he wasn't successful, he went at him again and I think that's exactly why we bought him to the club. I mean, he's 19-years-old, his first game for his new club at home in front of 60,000. Yeah, really exciting."

On two-goal Heung-min Son, he also said: "I’ve got no doubt that whenever he's done and dusted - and it's hopefully a long way down the track - he will be in esteemed company at this football club. But I love the fact that he's still motivated to do more. That's the key thing for us.

"He was really good today. It's the reason I put him in the middle because we know Jordan is a big part of their build up play, and they use him a lot. And Sonny's the best presser that we have in the front there, he’s unbelievable. I think he relished that role and again showed his threat when he went out on the left with that great finish."