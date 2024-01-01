Postecoglou says second season trophy prediction is no "extra pressure" on Tottenham squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou says he is always likely to win trophies in his second season - insisting it puts no extra pressure on his squad.

The 59-year-old manager said "I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed" following Spurs' 1-0 home defeat by north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

He has since defended his comment, stating that his squad is under no pressure.

"It's amazing, isn't it? I just stated a fact. Am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened?

"But do you really think it's me sort of boasting?

"It's just confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something. I'm not sure how I'm supposed to answer something that is true.

"I've just said something that's true, and it seems like it's upset a lot of people for some reason."

The club’s last trophy was the 2008 League Cup - the only competition they have won in the 21st century so if Postecoglou was to help Spurs to another trophy it would be a historic moment.

He spoke about the pressure on himself and his team ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Coventry City later today.

"In my 26 years of managing I’ve had success and most of that has come in the second year, not all of it. Sometimes it’s happened in the first year, sometimes in the third year.

“I don’t see why that puts extra pressure. It doesn’t put extra pressure on me because I love the fact that I’ve done that. It’s what I want to do here.

“I’d like to think that just saying the truth is the way to go forward but I think sometimes that’s too confronting for people, they’d much rather I didn’t."

He says a trophy is the main priority this season as his team are desperate to win anything after 16 years of waiting.

"I’ve made it pretty clear what my expectations are. But that doesn’t mean that I stop, that just fuels the fire of ‘why didn’t I do it?’

"There’s no chance in any universe I could have got here from Australia and be sitting here answering questions at one of the biggest clubs in the world and the best competition in the world if I didn’t have some sort of self-belief based on something of substance.

“I was never going to get here with my charm and good looks.”