Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba feels Heung-min Son is too good a player for Tottenham.

Drogba feels Son would've gained more recognition during his career if had played for a more competitive club.

The South Korea attacker has won the Asian Player of the Year four times in his career - but never a trophy at club level.

Discussing Son, Chelsea great Drogba spoke to EA Sports FC Korea.

And he had one small regret for the South Korean: "I think the only problem with him is that he is playing for Tottenham."

Spurs are yet to lift a trophy in the past 16 years.