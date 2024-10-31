Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash

Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
Drogba: Son too good for TottenhamAction Plus
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba feels Heung-min Son is too good a player for Tottenham.

Drogba feels Son would've gained more recognition during his career if had played for a more competitive club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The South Korea attacker has won the Asian Player of the Year four times in his career - but never a trophy at club level.

Discussing Son, Chelsea great Drogba spoke to EA Sports FC Korea.

And he had one small regret for the South Korean: "I think the only problem with him is that he is playing for Tottenham."

Spurs are yet to lift a trophy in the past 16 years.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDrogba DidierSon Heung-MinTottenhamChelsea
Related Articles
Postecoglou hopeful of Son Spurs return this week
Chelsea great Drogba throws support behind Marseille striker Wahi
Spurs boss Postecoglou gives update on Son who will miss AZ Alkmaar clash