Bayern Munich striker Kane: A Premier League return...?

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane won't rule out a return to the Premier League.

Kane, 31, left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The England captain has since managed to produce an impressive 59 goals and 18 assists in 57 appearances.

And Kane seems to be enjoying himself with the German giants.

"I really enjoy it," he tells The Sun.

"I learn (German) and have two lessons a week. I have a good teacher in Bavaria. It is a bit difficult for me, but hopefully I will be here for many years and one day I will be able to speak a little German."

Asked about an eventual return to the Premier League, Kane added: "Maybe one day."