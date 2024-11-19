Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Spurs defender Davies reacts to Bentancur ban
Spurs defender Davies reacts to Bentancur ban
Tottenham star Ben Davies is the first player from the senior setup to speak about Rodrigo Bentancur after he got a seven game ban.

The Uruguayan has been disciplined for racist comments that he made about Son Heung-min.

While the South Korean and Spurs captain accepted an apology, the FA have come down hard on Bentancur.

“I read the news this morning, probably just like everyone else did. It's something that it felt like at Spurs it's been handled in-house and now it's been handled outside as well," Davies stated while on Wales duty.

"I think that as a group, as a team at Tottenham, we’ve all put a line under it and moved on, but I think ultimately, it’s important that we realise that these kind of things need to be looked at with the seriousness that it has been. 

“As far as I'm concerned and the team's concerned, there's a line under it now and we move on."

 

 

