Spurs, Chelsea alerted as Bayern Munich chief Eberl confirms Tel transfer demand

Bayern Munich football chief Max Eberl has announced Mathys Tel has made a transfer request.

The French youngster is attracting major Premier League interest from Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eberl, quoted by the London Evening Standard, said: "We spoke in December and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself.

"Now he has said he would like to leave.

"Now we have to think about whether we will do it and what we will do (loan or permanent transfer)."

The 19-year-old has mostly acted as backup to Harry Kane at Bayern.