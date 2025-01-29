Arsenal and Chelsea chasing Bayern Munich's Tel

Arsenal and Chelsea are chasing Bayern Munich's Tel who wants to leave the club

Arsenal and Chelsea are exploring a move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, who intends to leave the Bundesliga side.

Manchester United are also interested, while Arsenal must determine if a loan with an option to buy is feasible.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tel prefers a club where he will be guaranteed playing time, as a lack of regular football is his main reason for wanting to leave Bayern, per The Independent.

The 19-year-old fits Arsenal's criteria for a new forward and has the potential to excel with consistent minutes.

Tel is versatile, able to play across the forward line, and is known for his pace and finishing ability.

Bayern Munich is currently discussing their next steps regarding Tel's future.