Ansser Sadiq
Spurs challenge Chelsea for Bayern Munich striker Tel
Tottenham are considering a move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel this winter. 

The 19-year-old forward is expected to leave Allianz Arena before the deadline. 

Bayern are open to a loan deal, with several Premier League clubs interested. 

Chelsea are keen on Tel, but the teenager needs convincing to join them, per The Mail

Spurs have shown interest, but competition is tough given many top teams want Tel. 

Tottenham had previously discussed signing Tel when they sold Harry Kane to Bayern in 2023.

