Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea turn to Bayern Munich striker Tel
Chelsea are reportedly close to signing a new striker, Mathys Tel, who has decided to leave Bayern Munich this month. 

The Blues have been linked with the Frenchman, while Bayern Munich is interested in Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku. 

This potential deal might lead Chelsea to abandon their pursuit of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho. 

Tel's decision to leave Bayern has put Chelsea on high alert as they look to bolster their attacking options, per Italian reports.

Bayern Munich and Tel are exploring all available options for his transfer. The race for Tel's signature is open, with several European clubs showing interest.

