Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?
Man Utd not writing off Antony after Betis move

Agent raises Tel exit chance amid Man Utd, Arsenal interest

Paul Vegas
Agent raises Tel exit chance amid Man Utd, Arsenal interest
Agent raises Tel exit chance amid Man Utd, Arsenal interestAction Plus
The agent of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel cannot rule out a late move away this month.

The French youngster is weighing up his options over the coming final week of the January transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD says Arsenal and Manchester United both expressed interest in Tel last season.

Gadiri Camara, Tel's agent, has now said: "Sometimes you just have to have the feeling that you are on the same path. We will see very soon, but I am confident.

"But if not, we have to consider all options, because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTel MathysArsenalManchester UnitedBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund star Gittens linked with Bayern Munich and Man Utd
Chelsea's Nkunku ready to leave with Bayern Munich considered favourites
Bayern Munich wants Tel to “make his breakthrough” in Germany despite Chelsea interest