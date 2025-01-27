Agent raises Tel exit chance amid Man Utd, Arsenal interest

The agent of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel cannot rule out a late move away this month.

The French youngster is weighing up his options over the coming final week of the January transfer window.

BILD says Arsenal and Manchester United both expressed interest in Tel last season.

Gadiri Camara, Tel's agent, has now said: "Sometimes you just have to have the feeling that you are on the same path. We will see very soon, but I am confident.

"But if not, we have to consider all options, because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player."