Spurs captain Son: Fans must realise this about Kulusevski

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son says he and Dejan Kulusevski can complement eachother in manager Ange Postecoglou's system.

Ahead of tonight's Europa League tie against Qarabag, it was put to Son that he has changed his game with Kulusevski now playing deeper.

Advertisement Advertisement

"No, I think it's all about the the manager's system, and then you just also have to adapt, which is very, very important, but it doesn't mean that I have to stay all the time in the wide areas," he said.

"Sometimes in the last game I was cutting inside, making these inside runs and when Dom (Solanke) comes into a deep position when he dragged the centre backs out of the position then I'll make the runs into this space.

"I think it's all about depending on the situation, but Deki is the kind of guy who wants to be more in the middle so that he can handle the ball really well with his back to the opponent and I think that's his game and he's a joy. At the moment, he's having a great season.

"One thing that not everybody is talking about is that Deki's workrate is unbelievable. He's everywhere on the pitch, you know? I think people don't always see that, you know, but like, he works really hard that I think so hard that I when I see all the data and sometimes I get shocked, you know? So it feels like he never stops running.

"I think players all appreciate what he does and with the ball, with the quality that he has there is no doubt that every position he can do. I think as a manager, I think he can put him anywhere and he'll do the right thing for what he what he asked to. So, yeah, there is no doubt about what he does, and he's doing amazing at the moment."