Son becomes Tottenham's second all-time assists ace in Premier League

Tottenham winger Heung Min-Son has broken yet another record after becoming the club's second all-time assister in the Premier League after a fantastic performance against Brentford.

Son registered two assists against Brentford at the weekend, firstly for Brennan Johnson then for James Maddison who expertly chipped the ball into the back of the net to finish the game with 3-1.

The South Korean star overtook Christian Eriksen outright for the second most assists for the club in Premier League history - with him now having 63 assists, whilst Eriksen has 62.

Darren Anderton is currently out in first, with 67 Premier League assists but it would come as a surprise to many if Son does not overtake that record either this season or the next.

Son also has 414 appearances for the club and is 24 appearances away from surpassing Jimmy Dimmock and into the club's top 10 all-time appearance makers.

If he was to score eleven more goals, he would overtake Martin Chivers to make himself fourth on the club's all-time scorer list. These are all achievements the winger will be aiming for in the next few seasons as he hunts to break multiple records and hopefully lift his first trophy with the club.