Son says Spurs future is bright with the likes of Moore in the academy

Tottenham star Son Heung-min has lavished praise on the youth players at the club.

Son was asked about the future of the club and whether they will be able to continue competing at the highest level.

He pointed to starlets such as Mickey Moore as a sign that the future is bright for Spurs.

He stated on young players today: “When you are young, you don’t realise how massive the responsibility is. But when you’re the oldest player in the squad and you see the young lads, you just want to help them. What this means in the Premier League or playing in these big clubs. It changes so much in ten years’ time.

“I just want to be good friends, good team-mates and showing I’m doing the right things on and off the pitch. It takes a lot of responsibility but it’s a joy. We have some unbelievable players. Ten years has gone way too fast which sometimes makes me a little bit sad. But what can I say, do the right things, be a good example to every young player to be a top professional.”

On Moore, he added: “Yeah, he's a fantastic boy and obviously, I mean, he's coming from the academy. You as a club, you look after him even more. Everybody is so welcoming and looking after him, so do I, because he's such a lovely kid and working hard every single day, coming with the first team with that age it's not easy, you know, like sometimes you're very shy.

“But he's showing good personality and working hard, which is very important to me. When you see the young players are working hard in the first team and you just want to help, you just want to help him. When I was young, and now he's coaching at Manchester United, Ruud van Nistelrooy, he was helping me a lot in my Hamburg time.

“Now I want to be that guy as well, you know, just having him around me and just talking about things, because we are playing in a similar position that if I can help him a little bit with advice, then I'm always open to it.

“Mikey is also coming to me most of the times and asking questions, which is very fun. I enjoy talking to him. He's a fantastic boy and then I'm definitely sure that he can be a fantastic player. There's no doubt because he has such amazing quality.

“As we always say about young players, let's don't give him too much pressure on his shoulders. Just let's enjoy how he develops, how he improves every single day, every single season and as a fan, as supporters, we should just enjoy watching him and he will be, I think, one of the top players.”