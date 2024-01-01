Son focused on current season as Tottenham contract comes to an end

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is non-committal regarding his future at the club.

The South Korean winger is out of contract at the end of this season, which would allow him to leave as a free agent, but the club can extend the deal by one year.

While Son acknowledged that he is thinking about his next deal, he is also focused on this season.

He told football.london: “We haven’t talked (about) anything yet. It was very clear for me, I’m very focused for this season. At this age, every second is like a goal. Especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I’m taking even more care about this.

“I’m just fully focused on this situation and this year. I just want to win something that everybody in this club and these players and all around deserves. That’s what I’m working for.

“In the future, you never know what’s going to happen. But I will make sure I give everything for this club. It’s almost ten years that I give everything. We’ll see what happens. I still have a contract with the club which is the main important thing. I just want to give everything while I have my contract.”